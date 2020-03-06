Since mid-January, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to learn, prepare and provide the most up-to-date information about the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Travelers, including college students, business travelers, tourists and airline employees, are returning to Alabama from countries where the disease is widespread. ADPH has monitored more than 100 people returning from China and there are no positive cases of COVID-19.
As a clearer picture is emerging, ADPH advises the general public that the best way to avoid infection is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when you are ill, and practice social distancing strategies such as staying 6 feet apart from other individuals. Flu shots are recommended for those who have not had one this season to allow for earlier identification and limit confusion as to whether COVID-19 or the flu. This will also hopefully free up resources for use if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs.
In addition, ADPH is asking that all universities and colleges implement their plans to mitigate and control the spread of disease on their campuses. The CDC has recommended that institutions of higher education consider postponing or cancelling upcoming student foreign exchange programs and is asking current program participants to return to their home country.
All personsreturning from Level 3 or Level 2 countries with active community transmission (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html) may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asked to self-monitor for 14 days after leaving the affected area. ADPH will be providing materials with specific instructions on self-monitoring and practicing social distancing to institutions, companies, and others upon request. In addition, information with instructions on self-monitoring is available for download at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/cdc-care-booklet.pdf.
The ADPH Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks (ID&O) Division can answer general questions about COVID-19, at 334-206-5347 during regular business hours or visit the ADPH website at http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html. ADPH continues to monitor the situation and work with our partners to respond. Persons returning from countries with active community transmission who become sick and physicians are asked to contact ADPH ID&O at 1-800-338-8374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.