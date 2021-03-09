Mentone camps eager to reopen for summer 2021

Mentone summer camps are relieved to get the go-ahead to hold summer sessions in 2021, according to Mayor Rob Hammond.
Hammond, who is owner of Camp Laney, said Friday that the camps will be subject to the same social distancing and sanitation guidelines as schools. Although he did not have an exact dollar figure, the cost of not opening in 2020 was “substantial” and impacted most businesses in town.
While the hit to the overall economy was cushioned by very strong cabin rentals, camp owners were deprived of a year’s worth of income while continuing with operating costs such as upkeep of their cabins and facilities. Many parents who pre-paid were offered full refunds while others opted to defer until the 2021 season. The economic impact also included camp counselors who saw their summer jobs vanish.
In addition to Camp Laney, the Mentone area is also home to Alpine Camp for boys, Camp Skyline for girls, Camp Comer Scout Reservation, Camp DeSoto for girls, Riverview Camp for girls, Camp Juliette Low for girls, Camp Woodmont for boys and girls, Nature’s Classroom and Ponderosa Bible Camp for boys and girls. Camp Lookout Mountain for boys was the sole camp deciding to remain open last May.
Social distancing slows the spread of infectious diseases by limiting the number of people who gather in a confined space and staying at least six feet away from others. Summer camp traditionally includes having groups of young people from different households suddenly joining together, sleeping side-by-side in cabins and sharing community dining spaces, as well as interacting in close proximity to one another in games and team activities.
Camp directors were frustrated by a lack of guidance in spring 2020 from the state of Alabama, but in a March 4, 2021 press conference to announce the mask mandate will end April 9, Gov. Kay Ivey specifically referred to summer camps. She joked that she wasn’t sure who would be more excited about camp returning – the children or their parents.
Hammond said the first batch of parents dropping off children for sessions at the camps typically happens the first week in June, repeating every two weeks throughout the summer. The activity impacts the local economy as those families often stay in local motels and dine at DeKalb County restaurants during these transition periods.
The camps are working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make sure they can safely host camp.
“I hope the vaccination efforts pay dividends,” Hammond said.
