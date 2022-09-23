On Thursday, a Fort Payne City Schools route bus was involved in an accident with a parked vehicle.
Superintendent Brian Jett said the bus caused slight scrapes on the parked vehicle.
“I am happy to say that no students or staff members were injured in the accident,” Jett said.
The school district sent out a school message to the parents of the students involved to inform them of the accident.
“I wanted to thank the transportation staff for their quick response to the accident,” Jett said when reached for comment Friday afternoon.
