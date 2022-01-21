Fort Payne takes second look at new complex

The Fort Payne City Council voted Tuesday to halt any new action on developing the 63rd Street project until it can review an alternate proposal that could potentially save millions of dollars.
Taylor Miller presented a proposal by Warner Athletic Construction of Smyrna, Tenn., to refurbish the existing Sports Complex on 45th St NE. Miller suggested several fixes to issues that limit what the city already offers there.
The existing facility is showing its age as Fort Payne seeks to keep up with other communities that have invested in new athletic facilities to grow competitive youth sports programs and encourage economic development in the form of recruiting events that lure families to eat at local restaurants and stay in local hotels while the kids play in tournaments.
The Council set aside $7 million for the new soccer fields. The alternative proposes to laser cut three soccer fields, three baseball fields and three softball fields with the installation of drainage beneath each for around $4.3 million, although this is just a preliminary estimate.
Critics say the current sports complex lacks adequate parking, the placement of light poles limits possible field configurations, electrical wiring is prone to malfunction, and coaches have no alternative but to cancel practices and games due to the poor drainage.
“It’s a scheduling nightmare in March and April. Kids end up missing three or four games and are playing until 10 o’clock at night. But [by replacing grass fields with], we’re typically moving water away faster than Mother Nature gives it to us and preventing cancellations,” Miller said, recommending they convert existing natural grass fields to synthetic materials due to the durability and ease of maintenance provided by these materials.
Fort Payne Superintendent Brian Jett spoke favorably of the work Warner Athletic had done for the Fort Payne City Schools and suggested the city and school system continue to work together on joint projects as they successfully have in the past. Sports venues have been retrofit to improve fields used by school teams while making modifications such as anti-glare lighting in stadiums that is less expensive to operate.
“I’m very excited about this conversation,” Jett said. “I want to be part of the conversation. I think that’s how we get more done with more ideas. I’m not saying we should totally ditch everything that’s being done north of us. I want us to move forward as a city for our community and our kids to have the best facilities at the correct budget. You know the money we have.”
Jett offered to give Council members a tour of the work Miller’s company is doing for the school system. Also speaking during the discussion was Michael Farmer of DC Inferno, Fort Payne’s recreational soccer program.
Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer voted against the motion, joined by Council Member Phillip Smith. She expressed concerns about the ability to grow programs when parking will remain an issue at the existing sports complex. Although the popularity of soccer was a factor in the decision to pursue entirely new facilities, Brewer clarified that there was never any intention to leave out other sports and development was always going to happen in phases.
Miller said refurbishing of the existing complex could also happen in phases or all at once.
Council members emphasized that no money at the new site should be perceived by the public as “wasted” because the location can serve a variety of recreational purposes that they have discussed, including supplemental fields for practice or hosting games. The pause gives them an opportunity to take the new information from Warner’s and determine whether it makes financial sense to continue with the original plans, which are projected to cost more than $7 million, including $1 million for lights alone.
“These soccer fields we’ve already voted on are still on the table,” said Council President Walter Watson, who stepped down from the chair to cast a vote in favor of pausing. “This is just a suggestion that we probably need to come back together and look at very closely, expeditiously. We need to pause any new spending and get a handle on where we want to go. We have other projects we’ve got to do and we don’t have an abundance of money, so I feel like anything we can save to put toward other projects is good.”
Mayor Brian Baine said that regardless of what’s happens with the 63rd Street project, they will still need to invest in at least some upgrading of the aging sports complex. The question is whether any money will remain to do so, adding fields for baseball and softball play, if they continue on with the brand new soccer fields.
Supporters of the programs and facilities have argued that sports are critical to maintaining a high quality of life for families and young athletes benefit by competing for college scholarships and realizing opportunities like Evan McPherson’s recent drafting by the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals as placekicker.
