Michelle Gregory lost her four-year battle with breast cancer in March of 2019.
Her only child, Madison Gregory, who is a new mother herself, plans to keep her mother’s memory alive.
Michelle Gregory was diagnosed in October 2015, and her husband of 22 years, David Gregory, was also diagnosed with cancer that same year.
Madison said they went to treatments together and took care of each other through the process. Her father has since made a full recovery of the cancer that infected his spine; however, Michelle said the last four years of her mother’s life was an endless cycle of treatment.
“It was endless chemo treatments, endless radiation, endless infection and numerous surgeries,” Madison said.
She said her mother went into remission after her mastectomy, but the cancer came back and had spread to her bones, specifically her spine. She received her chemotherapy treatments at the Cancer Care Center in Fort Payne, medical care at Erlanger Medical Center and her end-of-life care from Shepherd’s Cove Hospice out of Albertville. Madison said her mother was given wonderful care by the staff who helped her.
She said it is still difficult to talk about her mother, but they are learning to live with what happened.
When asked what advice she could give families going through the same situation, Madison said, “there’s nothing you can say to anybody that’s going through it because nobody wants to hear it. You hear the same things over and over and over, but it’s important for them to keep fighting.”
At only 15 at the time of her mother’s diagnosis and being the couple’s only child, Madison’s life changed drastically those four years. Her mother passed in the last few months of her high school career, missing her graduation and now the birth of Madison’s daughter, who she named in her mother’s honor.
“I had my first child in August, and I named her after [my mother]. Her name is Madylin Michelle [Johnson], and she wasn’t here for that. It was hard.”
Madison, now 21, said she still has lots of pictures, videos and recordings of her mother’s voice so Madylin will know what a wonderful mother she was and grandmother she would have been to her daughter.
