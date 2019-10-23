Rainsville fireman promoted this week

Monday, at the Rainsville City Council meeting, Matthew Cooley was promoted to the rank of captain in the Rainsville Fire Department.
Councilman Derek Rosson said Cooley has been with the Rainsville Fire Department for a while.
“I think he will do a good job. I am sure he is already been doing a good job,” he said.
The council also discussed and approved the resurfacing of Shiloh Ranch Road during Monday's meeting.
According to Taheri, the City of Rainsville would go in together with the town of Shiloh, the county and the state regarding the cost for less than $80,000.
In the work session, Mayor Lingerfelt said, “all of us have a part in that road, so we are going in together to do that.”
District IV Commissioner Lester Black attended the meeting and provided input regarding the Shiloh Ranch Road.
Councilman Marshall Stiefel said after speaking to Black, Nov. 1 would be the starting date, weather permitting.
“Hopefully quicker, but that’s the date without having a penalty,” Black said.
The council also approved to borrow $500,000 from First Southern State Bank at an interest of four percent for a period of eight years for the financing of the Boozer Bridge Project.
The Boozer Bridge repaving of tracts one and five at $2,000 each was also approved during the council meeting.
The Brown’s Chapel Road repaving contract was awarded to Tri-State Paving for $3800, which includes 1,700 feet in the city of Rainsville.
The council also heard updates and were reminded from the following:
During the work session, the council heard from Rainsville Fire Department Training Officer Jason Brannan regarding the Explorer Program for the fire department.
Brannan said the program is not something new and has been implemented in several cities throughout the state, including Gulf Shores.
He said the DeKalb County Fire Association, which is made up of 22 fire departments in DeKalb County, voted toward a county-wide Explorer Program.
According to Brannan, the program allows teenagers to come in the program at the age of 15 and be involved with the firefighters in an organized and safe manner.
“The main purpose for us would be the Fire Science Program, which allows the students who are in our science program to be a part of the fire department and be around it more than just in the class,” Brannan said.
Rosson said, he believes “[the program] will be good in the future to hopefully help recruit some volunteers.
The council approved the Explorer Program for the fire department in the regular council meeting.
Councilman Freeman reminded the audience of this year’s Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be held at the Rainsville Farmers Market.
He also announced the Christian Football League State Championship would be held at the Cornerstone Christian Academy football field located at the Field of Dream Sports Complex.
The council also:
• accepted the minutes from the previous meeting.
• approved the placement of a street light on Bluff View Drive for $250.00.
• approved the Tax Revenue Agreement Renewal with Avenu Insights and Analytics, formerly RDS.
• approved the internal posting for a job opening in the Wastewater Treatment Plant for seven days.
• accepted the resignation of Mark Clines effective Oct. 11.
• approved to hire Gerald Mull full-time/sanitation CDL driver.
• approved the First Net Cellphone Agreement with AT&T.
• accepted the bid from Pro-Clean at $18,024 to clean the water damage done to the Rainsville Library basement before placing the dehumidifier.
• approved renovations to the city hall drive-thru at $14,380, with only $4,000 coming from this fiscal year’s budget and the rest from next year.
• topic of pay raises was tabled until the next council meeting in Nov.
• approved to pay monthly bills.
• an executive session was held that evening to discuss ongoing litigations. Action was taken to settle the Chavies Bridge Project in litigation.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4 with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and regular session at 5 p.m.
