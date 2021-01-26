Over the course of just nine days, 27 arrests have been made and one stolen car recovered.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started around Marshall Road in Rainsville and ended on Dugout Valley Road in Fort Payne.
Steven Brett Sutton, 25, of Centre, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Attempt to Elude Police and Reckless Endangerment. Upon further investigation, the car that Sutton was driving was found to be stolen out of Georgia. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Rainsville Police Department and Fort Payne Police Department assisted in this arrest.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was following up on a complaint at a motel in Rainsville.
While there, agents made contact with Jason Lee Oyler, 36, of Rainsville, and found him to be in possession of synthetic marijuana. Agents found around 100 grams of synthetic marijuana. Also, in the room were, Marc Anthony Love, 35, of Collinsville, and Ashley Marie Ginn, 27, of Henagar.
Oyler, Love and Ginn were all charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Rainsville Police Department assisted in this case.
On Thursday, Jan. 14, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Lacey Road Henagar. During the stop, deputies found methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist in the arrest of Landon Cole Frazier, 38, of Rainsville. Frazier was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Thursday, Jan. 14, deputies were responding to a call in the Collinsville area when they saw a 4-wheeler pass on the roadway. When deputies tried to stop the individuals on the ATV, they attempted to flee.
Upon stopping, the driver began an altercation with the officers. When he was taken into custody, deputies found approximately 70 grams of synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Simon Lee Simpson, 28, of Collinsville, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Attempt to Elude. Melinda Gail Davis, 34, of Collinsville, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Collinsville Police Department assisted in this arrest.
On the same day, Nicholas Wilson Esloon, 37, of Valley Head, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies made a traffic stop in Fort Payne resulting in finding Esloon to be in possession of methamphetamine. Esloon was found to also have outstanding warrants with Rainsville Police Department. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called to assist in this arrest.
On Friday, Jan. 15, Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on fifth Street in Fort Payne. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located within the vehicle. Cody Shane Crowe, 27, of Ider, and Ethan Edward Phillips, 28, of Henagar, were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, DeKalb County deputies made a traffic stop near Deer Head Cove on County Road 792 resulting in the arrest of Timothy Steve Young, 54, of Henagar. During the stop, deputies found Young to be in possession of methamphetamine and a drug paraphernalia. The Narcotics Unit were called in to assist and Young was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Friday, Jan. 15, narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 505 in the Blake Community. Approximately 91 grams of methamphetamine, as well as kratom, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found within the vehicle. James Richard Clark, 64, of Chickamaga, Ga. was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Nita Bowlen, 54, of Rainsville, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, after receiving complaints of drug activity at a motel in Fort Payne, Lionel Tyrone Williams, 35, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. While there, agents stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area. Synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found.
Jimmy Max Callahan, 43, of Valley Head, Whittney Cassey Davis, 30, of Fort Payne, and Jessica Nicole Thomas, 27, of Rainsville, were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Monday, Jan. 18th, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Road 1914 near Cartersville. Methamphetamine was located in the vehicle. John Christopher Jolley, 58, of Ider was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist.
Also, on the same day, agents were called by Collinsville Police Department to assist on a traffic stop on Hwy 68. During the stop synthetic marijuana was located. Jared Michael Hale, 22, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 776 in the Ider area. During the stop, methamphetamine was located. Narcotics agents were called in to assist and Christian Jacob Young, 28, of Henagar, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, agents responded to the Crossville area after deputies and a probation officer found methamphetamine and controlled pills while conducting a home inspection. Christopher Wayne Tarvin, 35, of Geraldine was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 35 in Rainsville. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. Narcotics agents were called in to assist. Ricky Allen Johnson, 35, of Rainsville was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Giving False ID to Officer. Lindsay Danielle Mobley, 32, Rainsville was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Giving False ID to Officer and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs. Wendy Lyone Jett, 53, of Knoxville, TN was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, Powell Police Department conducted a traffic stop at Barry Street and Jones Road, finding the driver to be in possession of synthetic marijuana. Powell PD called Narcotics agents to assist. Timothy Ray Smith, 33, of Section was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Property 1st.
Also, on Wednesday Jan. 20, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Dogtown area finding methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle. Bryan Ray Hulsey, 42, of Sand Rock was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failure to Comply.
In an unrelated traffic stop, on the same day, agents were called in to assist by Sylvania Police Department after they found Kalop Wayne Peppers, 31, of Rainsville, to be in possession of synthetic marijuana. Peppers was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
“You can take a look at this release and see that from one end of the county to the other, from the mountains to the valleys, our family has been out doing their best to protect your family,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “These are huge cases that have been made across the county, from a stolen vehicle case to several ounces of methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana taken off the streets. This is without a doubt, evidence of hard work and determination to make a difference. We greatly appreciate the cooperation with the public and the working relationship with all agencies throughout our great county. God bless.”
