DeKalb Realtors Association holds awards banquet

The 2021 DeKalb County Realtors Association Awards Banquet was Thursday, Dec. 9 at The Building. Realtors celebrated 44 years of service with and Evening of Stars.
The event was catered by Luann Hastings, and Tiger Lily provided decorations.
• Ashlee Vaughn, of South State Realty, LLC, was presented the Presidents plaque
• Tina Burt, of Ole Heritage Realty Inc, was presented the Treasures plaque
• Tina Hosch, of South State Realty, LLC, was presented the Vice President plaque
• Randy Wilson, of Wilson Realty, was awarded the Leading by Example Award in memory of Linda Woods
• Ashley Manning, of Southern Properties Agency, Inc., was awarded DeKalb County REALTOR of the Year
• Rita Chitwood, of Southern Properties Agency, Inc., was awarded the DeKalb County Realtors Association gavel
There was a drawing for prizes provided by the following sponsors: Times-Journal, Target Pest Control, North Alabama Inspections, Acopia Home Loans, Crew Lending, First South Farm Credit, David Killian, Ameris Bank Mortgage Services, Nick Jones for District Attorney, Southern Torch, First State Bank, Ryan McMillan, Loan Depot, and Milford Chushen.
