Marty Haggard returns to DeKalb Theatre performing a tribute show to his father, country music artist Merle Haggard on Aug. 9.
A California native, Marty Haggard had the privilege of spending his youth on the road with his father meeting many Country music greatest singers.
“I’ve been around the music business all my life since I was about eight years old, I am 61 now,” Haggard said.
Haggard said he has been playing music since 1979, “pretty close to 40 years.”
Haggard said the first half of his show he will perform what he refers to as “stapled songs.”
“Mama Tried, Okie from Muskogee and Silver Wings are certain songs that everybody associates with dad,” he said.
The last half of the show is comprised of songs picked by the audience.
“I kind of let people holler out a request of what they want to hear,” Haggard said.
According to Haggard, It’s amazing at the wide range of songs that are suggested, “it’s never consistently the same songs that people holler out.”
When asked if he had any preferred songs to play, he said, “Yes and No, dad had 110 top 10 records.”
“It’s a little more than just music involvement here it’s more of the insight of the origins of the songs people grew up with,” Haggard said.
According to Haggard last year was the first time he had ever visited Fort Payne aside from driving by via the interstate.
“We really enjoyed it and have been looking forward to coming back since we left,” Haggard said.
He spoke fondly of Fort Payne’s country supergroup Alabama and mention meeting them while on the road with his father.
Haggard invites everyone to come out and enjoy themselves listening to country music “Haggard” style.
“We are going to have some special guests that night. I am looking forward to it,” he said.
Just as his father dedicated his 1986 performance to his late mentor Lewis Talley, Haggard dedicates this tribute shows to his father.
Haggard said people that come to his shows grew up listening to his dad.
“Music is not what it used to be, back in the 70’s the consistency of all the music was the great songs and lyrics,” he said.
According to Haggard he performers three shows every other week, he enjoys having time with his family versus staying on the road.
“Please come on out if you enjoy real country music with a little twist,” Haggard said.
The tribute show is set to commence at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available for purchase at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce or online at www.martyhaggardtickets.com for $26.
Same day event tickets will be $30 and can be purchased at the DeKalb Theatre located in downtown Fort Payne.
