Chilly temps don’t keep shoppers away from Creative Spirit Market

Artist Doug Perkin of Mentone displays at the Creative Spirit Market at DeSoto State Park. 

 Dana Smith | Times-Journal

DeSoto State Park hosted the Creative Spirit Market last weekend. 

A wide range of talented artists and makers with beautiful and unique work not only showed their art, but several demonstrated their techniques while a steady stream of live musicians performed.

