Chilly temps don’t keep shoppers away from Creative Spirit Market

DeSoto State Park hosted the Creative Spirit Market last weekend.
A wide range of talented artists and makers with beautiful and unique work not only showed their art, but several demonstrated their techniques while a steady stream of live musicians performed.
Some artists feared the chilly weather Saturday would keep people away, but judging from the steady stream of people coming and going, those fears were unfounded. The comforting heat from the pavilion fireplace certainly helped as well. Sunday started cold but quickly became a bright, beautiful crisp day, perfect for the autumn market.
Doug Perkin of Mentone said he loves the event and is showing for his third year.
“I’ve literally been all over the world,” said Perkin, “and decided to settle in Mentone. A little snow, a little warm, and the storms turn away, it’s a perfect place.”
Perkin praised the event organizer Brittney Hughes for working so hard to pull the event together.
April Smith of Birmingham and her daughter, Ivey, showed off their polymer clay creature creations in side-by-side tents. Two other exhibitors, “Dragon of your Dreams” and “Sweet Sugar Derp-Derps”, dared attendees to not smile back at their individual, expressive little faces.
Each of Smith’s dragons is named and has its own, never repeated backstory that comes with it.
The success of this little open-air art festival goes to show: rain or shine, drizzle or chilly, the talent that Creative Spirit attracts wins the day.
