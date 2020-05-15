DC Gas District, city officials break ground Monday on new Centre office

A groundbreaking was held Monday on a new Centre Customer Service Center for the DeKalb-Cherokee Counties Gas District. City officials and DC Gas board members attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the 2,500-square-foot building, which will replace the current office at 1111 W. Main St.
“We’re excited to soon be able to offer a new facility to serve our customers,” said Michelle Presley, DC Gas office manager. “This project has been highly anticipated for some time, and we’re thrilled to see it realized.”
Construction is expected to be completed by late summer to better serve customers in Cherokee County this fall.
About DC Gas
DC Gas delivers clean, safe, and efficient natural gas to its customers in DeKalb, Cherokee, and Etowah counties.
Community leaders in Fort Payne, Collinsville and Centre joined forces in 1953 to establish the DeKalb-Cherokee Counties Gas District. Later expansions took the district into Cedar Bluff from Centre, and onto Sand Mountain covering Crossville, Geraldine, Fyffe, Rainsville and Powell. Numerous expansions have occurred since that time and, today, DC Gas owns and operates approximately 750 miles of gas main and serves approximately 8,000 customers.
