Flat Rock man arrested for sex abuse of a minor

After an investigation by DeKalb County investigators, a Flat Rock man is in the DeKalb County Detention Center regarding sexual abuse of a minor.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, Mark Anthony Bryson, 40, of Flat Rock, was arrested on charges of Rape 1st (x2), Rape 2nd, Sex Abuse Child Less Than 12 and Sodomy 1st.
Bryson was arrested for a previous investigation in an alleged sexual abuse of a minor. Bryson’s bond is set at $1,100,000. Due to the victim being a minor, no other information is available.
If you feel like you, or a family member, is being abused, please call DCSO at 256-845-3801.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “To protect the family and the victim, as always, information on these cases are limited. This is a great job by our investigators whose sole purpose is to protect our children from predators like this.”
