They include:
9/30 - Mind Right at 1949 Gault Ave N, across from C & H Drug North.
10/3 - Ribbon cutting and re-grand opening at Big Time Cafe in Dogtown, beside Akins Furniture. Repairs have been made after a car crashed through the storefront. The ribbon will be cut at 10:00 a.m.
10/7- Ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. for the Marathon Station at 1219 Greenhill Blvd NW .
10/12- Ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. for Southern Wealth Strategies at 206 8th St SW.
10/27 After hours Chamber event at The Blue Jug at 519 Gault Ave N, from 4:30-6 p.m.
10/31- Halloween Block Party at the VFW Fairgrounds from 5-7 p.m. Any businesses wanting to participate and hand out candy should contact the Fort Payne Chamber office at (256) 845-2741.
Hairel also announced that the Fort Payne Christmas Parade has been scheduled for December 9.
