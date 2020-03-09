DeKalb County owes a New England photographer by the name of Olin W. Chase its gratitude for the job he did recording the grandeur of Fort Payne’s Boom Days.
Randy Grider researched Chase for a presentation made to Landmarks of DeKalb’s annual meeting last November. The photographer spent time in this area between 1889 and 1893.
Chase was the youngest child of his family, born in Middlesex, Vermont sometime after 1864. There is a discrepancy between birth record/census records of the time and his death record/obituary, with one of those documents stating he was born in 1870, according to Grider. His parents divorced when he was young, and Chase seemed to have had an unconventional upbringing, living with another family.
In the mid-1880s, he became a photography apprentice with the Harlow Gallery. Chase was also a standout “polo” player (rink polo or roller polo -- basically hockey on roller skates using a ball instead of a puck) and was captain of the Golden Fleece Polo Club in Montpelier. He even signed with a professional team in Salem, Massachusetts, for a short stint.
He opened his own photography studio in Middlebury, Vermont.
Fort Payne was isolated and sparsely populated before the railroad was constructed through Big Wills Valley to connect Birmingham and Chattanooga. The community attracted the attention of investors from the north, spurring growth and opportunities. Fort Payne officially incorporated as a town on Feb. 28, 1889.
Chase arrived sometime in the spring of 1889 to create photos for the Fort Payne Coal and Iron Company, which had organized the previous November with $5 million in capital with 50,000 shares of $100 each, most of it sold in New England by a man named W. P. Rice and his friends within five weeks after being placed on sale.
Chase was accompanied by a woman named Mary Jane Smith from New England and the pair were married in Hamilton County on Sept. 14, 1889.
In 1890, his images appeared in a book published by the Fort Payne Coal and Iron Company to visually show the fulfillment of the promises made in the company’s 1889 prospectus. In a sense, he was no different than contemporary photographers who make products look more appealing to consumers browsing websites.
The massive investment was spurred by the discovery of nearby coal and iron ore. The wealthy New England speculators, hoping to cash in on the next Pittsburgh, poured money into the infrastructure they presumed would be needed to support the rapid industrialization.
These new transplants financed the construction of rolling mills, foundries, steel plants, and other industries.
“The Company has laid the foundations broad, and surrounded the enterprise with men whose financial skill and judgment are a guarantee that the inexhaustible resources of this fine property will be carefully and fully developed, and, as a natural result of such development, a city will rise in its midst,” the prospectus read.
“What has been done at Birmingham will be repeated in Fort Payne; for the same conditions exist... Nowhere else in the world have such conditions before existed,” it promised.
Chase’s photos recorded such sights as men working on an ore mine, ladies washing laundry, miners camped out in large tents, New Englanders in their finest suits three-piece suits inspecting a mine after arriving on an excursion train, and a hat shop on Gault Avenue, among others.
“Coal in inexhaustible quantities has been found upon the lands of the Fort Payne Coal and Iron Company,” the prospectus read. “The Fort Payne Coal and Iron Company, with all of its coal and mineral lands, and with abundant cash in the treasury, will go steadily forward to a success unprecedented in the history of American progress. While the growth of Birmingham has been wonderful, the growth of Fort Payne will be equally marvelous.”
During this time, town leaders brought electricity to much of the town, and the Fort Payne Opera House was built by W.P. Rice at a cost of $80,000 to provide entertainment to newcomers accustomed to the amenities of New England, former Landmarks Director Olivia Cox, now deceased, said in a 2015 Gadsden Times interview.
It was flanked on either side by tea and sandwich shops, dry goods stores and other retail establishments – all to entice more investors, Cox said in that account.
The Opera House and the nearby train depot would inspire citizens some 80 years later to form a non-profit organization called Landmarks of DeKalb, Inc. to preserve the historical structures from the boom era.
“Photography in those days was only for professionals,” said fine-art photographer John Dersham, president of the Tour DeKalb organization.
“The equipment was heavy, a tripod was required and exposures were long… at least a second or two. The photographer had to have a darkroom, and they had to mix their own chemicals for processing the plates, printing them and then they had to coat their own negatives.”
Dersham said there was no such thing as consumer photography at that time, so Chase’s work was likely the first time many of the average local citizens had been photographed.
“Perhaps the New Englanders who moved to Fort Payne were the exception, but for the people native to the area, photography was a brand-new thing for them to witness,” he said.
His camera was very large and would have been difficult to move. A camera similar to the one he would have used remains in storage at the Landmarks office.
Chase captured the town’s explosive growth in photographs, no doubt helping to market Fort Payne as a promising investment. The images provide a priceless glimpse into a region and a country on the brink of a century of unprecedented prosperity.
Locally, however, the future wasn’t as bright as his photos made it appear. In 1893, larger deposits of coal and iron ore were discovered further south. After four years, the boom was over. The investors packed up and moved on, leaving behind many beautiful homes and ornate structures, including the Opera House.
Although many notable and historic buildings remain from this period, Chase’s photography recorded several that were lost to time and incidents, such as the opulent three-story 125-room DeKalb Hotel that served visitors from around the world before burning down in 1918, the Fort Payne Hardware company that burned in 1897, the New England Drug Store (with a banner advertising “Whipped Cream Soda”), the Basket and Package Company, the Fire Clay Works, Stove Works, Stoddard-Carr Lime Company, Fort Payne Rail Road, the Fort Payne Academy that burned as North Alabama College in 1908 and the Lovewell Arcade.
When the boom went bust, Chase and his bride returned to New England sometime before 1893, and he went on to open various photo studios over the next two decades, including ones in Hartford, Conn., St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and in Greenfield and Worcester, Massachusetts. He also worked shooting pictures for various trade organizations.
In 1919, he received a license as an insurance broker, according to Randy Grider.
For the last 17 years of his life, Chase and his wife lived in Reading, Massachusetts, where he was field supervisor for Massachusetts Indemnity Insurance Company. He died of cancer in June of 1934 and was buried in Salem, Mass. His wife died less than two years later. They had one daughter, Dorothy (Chase) Hanson, who was living in Collinswood, N.J. at the time of his death, Grider said.
Most of Chase’s images of Fort Payne were lost from the time he left Fort Payne until 1952, when a boarding house in which he stayed, the “Dobbs House,” was demolished to make room for a new county courthouse at the present location. His 6 ½-inch x 8 ½-inch glass negatives were found in storage during the process of cleaning out the boarding house, according to Judy Brown.
She said the glass plates were sold at auction and purchased by Wayne Baxter, who gave them to her husband, Joe Brown. Marjorie Ferguson staked a claim to the negatives since her family owned the Coal and Iron company and had contracted with Chase to have the photography done. The Browns had some of the negatives and others went into private ownership.
In 2010, Dersham was given the opportunity by Brown and Ferguson’s nephew, Walter Raymond, to use his darkroom equipment to produce new prints from Chase’s glass plates for what he believes is the first time since older prints were made.
“Some of the prints are currently hanging in Hunt Reception Hall next to the Opera House. The negatives printed like brand new with the exception that many had been scratched or damaged during the time they were not carefully stored,” he said.
“These images by O.W. Chase are treasure for our community. Very few places in Alabama would lay claim to such high-quality images representing that era. I was very proud to print them,” Dersham said.
Brown said Dersham made new prints on archival paper that should last at least 300 years under nominal conditions.
She agreed that the photographs are “a treasure that not many cities have.”
Several of Chase’s photographs will be on sale starting in April 2020, and his photos can be viewed at the Hosiery Museum Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.