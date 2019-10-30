Lt Col Linda Muzquiz to address National Defense luncheon

The Phillip Hamman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, has announced this year’s keynote speaker for their National Defense Luncheon on Nov. 19 at noon.
This year’s event will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall located at 5760 Gault Avenue, NW.
Lt Col Muzquiz is currently serving her country as Deputy Chief, Technical Data Analyst at the Missile and Space Intelligence Center at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. Before assuming this post, she served in other intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance positions. She served five years in the Pentagon in Washington, DC.
Her education includes University of NC, Air University, Air War College, and the National Intelligence University where she received a Master of Strategic Intelligence in 2008.
Attendance is open to the general public, but seating is by reservation only. The deadline for a guaranteed reservation is Nov. 13. Reservations may be secured by mailing a check payable to Phillip Hamman Chapter, DAR for $13 to Beth Koostra Vice Regent at 309 Mountain Road, SE, Fort Payne. For further information, you may call 256-465-5006. All United States veterans will be recognized at this program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.