Halloween is three weeks away. Municipalities and confectioners across the state are bracing themselves for more subdued festivities this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many towns have opted not to host their yearly Halloween celebrations. However, below is a list of organizations and towns who are taking part in this year’s festivities.
The City of Rainsville is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat in the Rainsville City Park on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be along the walking park to allow for social distancing.
The Town of Valley Head is hosting a Drive Around the Square for treats on Saturday, Oct. 31, starting at 5 p.m.
Valley Head organizers ask participants to remain in their vehicles for the event.
Among those who are not holding their regular Halloween festivities is the Town of Geraldine and Fort Payne.
The Town of Geraldine put out a statement via their Facebook page last month, stating “the Geraldine council and mayor decided it would be in the best interest of the town to cancel the Trunk-A-Treat this year due to the inability to follow the social distancing policies set by Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
“We really enjoy being able to sponsor this event each year and look forward to being able to have it in 2021,” said officials.
Last month, the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce also announced the cancelation of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Block Party due to COVID-19.
The cancelation came after many businesses couldn’t participate due to the recent impact of COVID-19 and the added risk of spreading the virus.
