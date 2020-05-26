Kenzie Wetzel, a 21-year-old female from Douglasville, GA, was walking along the area above Little River Falls Monday afternoon where she slipped on a rock, became caught up in the current, and was washed over the edge to the pool of water 35 feet below.
Wetzel was able to make her way to the rocks in the middle of the pool and await help.
First responders were immediately dispatched and on-scene within minutes and a search and rescue operation was initiated.
National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, Dogtown Volunteer Fire Department, DeKalb Ambulance Service (DAS), Cherokee County Sheriff Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers and ALEA Aviation, and Air Evac Lifeteam all responded to the scene for the rescue.
First responders were able to get to Wetzel’s location, access her injuries, and determine the best course of action to extract Wetzel from the canyon.
An ALEA helicopter was dispatched to extract Wetzel and deliver her to the Little River Falls parking lot where DAS accessed her injuries and she was delivered to an area hospital by the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.