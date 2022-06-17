Mentone to house library at Moon Lake

The Mentone Town Council approved an ordinance to establish a free public library for the town in the Moon Lake campus and appointed Paul Nail as executive director the facility.
The Council unanimously agreed on the appointment of Nail, who is retired from directing operations at the Fort Payne Water Works and serves as a constable in the area.
With work already underway on Moon Lake Campus, Nail hopes to swiftly find new ways for the facility to generate money.
The Council will look over the resumes of people who wish to be on the new library board and will swear in the new board members next Tuesday in a special session.
“This is a big deal. Thank you so much,” said Holley Midgely, director of Moon Lake Community Library.
The council also decided on DeKalb Ambulance Service (DAS) and DeSoto Rescue Squad to possibly reside in a building which was for Pre-K at Moon Lake Elementary when it was still open. The two services plan to have access to the building for three years and will pay a monthly rent of $1.
DAS and Desoto Rescue Squad shared an interest in establishing a “forward operating base within the town of Mentone to provide services during the tourist and vacation season to Mentone and during periods of inclement weather and other periods of time that their services may be in demand,”
Mentone plans to allow DAS and DeSoto Rescue Squad to use the building during the summer months due to the increase in population from tourists. The services may also decide to stay in Mentone during inclement weather.
Talks between DAS, DeSoto Rescue Squad and the town of Mentone are still ongoing.
Also on the agenda was the discussion to apply for a grant which would bring in two electric charging stations in Mentone.
The charging stations will be located right outside of Mason Park.
With the sidewalk in Mentone finally completed, the council plans to continue with the second phase of the sidewalk, resolution number 2022-1 TAP grant-phase 2 of sidewalk. With more grant money the council approved the sidewalk extending all the way to Moon Lake Library.
This extension will allow the people of Men-tone along with visitors to be able to walk all through Mentone with ease and not have to drive a car.
The next Mentone Town Council meeting will be July 12 at 5 p.m. at Mentone Arts Center.
