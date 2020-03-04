Rainsville council approves Shrine Club Rodeo sponsorship

The Rainsville City Council heard from Brian Thomas, a member of the DeKalb County Shrine Club, during Monday night’s work session.
Thomas spoke to the council regarding the DeKalb County Shrine Club’s third annual Shrine Rodeo taking place Friday and Saturday at the DeKalb Agri-Business Center, starting at 7:30 p.m.
“We invite everybody to come out. Donations will go towards a good cause,” said Thomas.
He said the response has been good, but they won’t know for sure until Friday and Saturday nights.
The council approved a $1,000.00 sponsorship toward the Shiner’s rodeo during the regular session.
Thomas thanked the council for their donations and said between the events taking place at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex and Agri-Business Center, the city of Rainsville is going to be a “bright and shining star this weekend.”
He said he is proud to be a part of a community that can host these types of events.
Also, during the work session, Councilman Ricky Byrum updated the council on repairs to the area of AL-35 in front of the DeKalb County Board of Education.
“We’ve had problems over several years on that road in front of the DeKalb County Board of Education flooding,” said Councilman Ricky Byrum.
He said House Majority Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter has been working on the issue for “quite” some time.
“It’s really a hazard over there,” Byrum said.
He said the Alabama Department of Transportation is set to start working on the draining system next week weather permitting, to help with the flooding and vehicle incidents. The right lane on the northbound side of AL-35 would close during the proposed work.
“People need to be cautious when they go through there because they will be closing one lane down,” said Byrum.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
• Police Chief Kevin Smith said he has spoken to ALDOT as well and advises drivers to slow down in that area, especially with the continuous rain.
• Library Director Sarah Cruze updated the council on the leaking roof at the Rainsville Public Library. She said they are waiting for the rain to hold off for several days before starting work on the library roof.
• Councilman Taheri announced they received a check for $2,500 from Rep. Ledbetter towards the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
• Councilman Brandon Freeman announced this weekend Snead State Community College is hosting a tournament at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex. He said they are expecting 16 high school teams. “It’s going to be a busy weekend between us and the agri-center,” Freeman said.
• Tree City USA Board Chairperson Kayron Guffey said last week's tree planting at Cornerstone Christian Academy and Plainview High School was postponed due to the weather. “We are going to try for next Thursday at the schools and put off the planting in the park,” she said.
The council also:
• approved a budget workshop for March 9 at 4:15 p.m.
• approved to open four additional credit cards at First Southern State Bank instead of WinSouth Bank. Councilman Byrum obstained.
• approved to postpone bidding on Hwy 75 South turning lane until further notice.
• approved to place a street light at 42 Rains Ave.
• approved the repair of culvert and headwalls on Willingham Street from Boozer Construction at $2,000.
• approved to empower the mayor to sign the Rainsville Freedom Fest service agreement and deposit for the rock wall with staff and mechanical bull with an operator.
• accepted Tyler Phillips’ resignation from the Rainsville Fire Department.
• approved to post a full-time firefighter position until March 30.
• approved a $500 sponsorship to Leadership DeKalb.
• approved to allow Chief Smith to apply for the Department of Justice Cops Grant and, if obtained, to empower the mayor to sign it.
The next council meeting is scheduled for March 16, 2020 with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and regular session at 5 p.m.
