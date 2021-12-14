Hammondville to host first Christmas parade this Saturday

The Town of Hammondville is ushering in the holiday season with its first Christmas parade Saturday at 10 a.m.
Hammondville Town Clerk Kim Johnson said they've never held a parade but are looking forward to starting what will hopefully be a new tradition.
"We are very excited," she said. "This is our first parade and we want to make it a success."
The inaugural parade will begin on AL Hwy 11 north after Carmichael Road and travel down Hwy 11 towards the Hammondville Town Park.
The parade lineup starts at 9:45 with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m.
Johnson said several area agencies will be in attendance.
Festivities will end at the town park, where the town will host a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at their "Dashing through the Park" Christmas market and celebration event.
The event will feature a meet and photo with Santa, vendors, food, tree lighting and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Among the many vendors, Johnson said Rib Shak will be there.
"The pop-up Christmas market will have merchants with last-minute gifts available for purchase," she said.
Due to the possibility of rain on Saturday, Johnson said any updates will be announced on Thursday via the town's Facebook page.
"When we first planned it there wasn't any rain in the forecast but now it's supposed to rain Friday night into Saturday," she said. "If it does get canceled, there will always be next year."
Johnson invites the community to come out and have a good time, get photos made with Santa, or grab a last-minute Christmas gift.
"We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and thank you for all the support we've had this year," she said.
During the parade, the town's two main intersections (AL-117 and Hwy 11, AL State Route 40 and Hwy 11) will be blocked off.
Drivers are advised signs will be displayed for alternate routes.
Hammondville Town Park 37646 US Highway 11, Hammondville, AL 35989.
For more information, contact Town Hall at 256-635-6374. Due to the possible inclement weather, follow the Town of Hammondville on Facebook @townofhammondvilleal for parade updates.
