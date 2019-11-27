Members of the DeKalb County Homemakers and Community Leaders attended the Alabama HCL State Convention in Guntersville, Alabama on October 29-31.
The DeKalb County HCL has seven clubs including Crossville, Geraldine, Ider, Joyful Hearts, Lookout Mountain, Portersville and Tenbroeck.
President Christine Ashley said members enjoyed entertainment, crafts, fellowship, lodging and meals.
“Guntersville offered a nice setting and members enjoyed the scenery and excellent service provided by the staff there,” she said. “Guntersville State Park is an ideal place to host such a meeting as every care is given to see that the time there is productive as well as enjoyable. DeKalb HCL commends the staff there for an excellent experience.”
Cultural Arts gives each member an opportunity to showcase their talents in many categories such as writing, painting, drawing, fiber arts, photography and many other fields.
According to Ashley, DeKalb County took their first place winners from each category and entered them, along with the other clubs in Alabama. DeKalb County came away with 18 first place winners, 10 second place, six third place and four honorable mention winners.
“We were very pleased with the results,” she said. “We have an abundance of talented members; their work really is incredible.”
The first place winners were: Painting, charcoal: Kris Kilgo-Crossville, painting: Carol Logan-Lookout Mountain, photography: color:(2) Christine Ashley-Lookoutmountain, photography: black and white, Christine Ashley, photography: black and white, Scarlett Eason-,Fiber arts-tatting: Kris Kilgo-Crossville, Heritage Skills,Decoupage: Carolyn White-Geraldine. Heritage Skills, candlewicking, Kris Kilgo-Crossville. Quilting, hand appliqued,, Ann Barrett-Tenbroeck, Quilting, machine mixed: Ann Barrett-Tenbroeck, Quilting, other: Ann Barrett-enbroeck, Writing, Essay: Shelia Akin-Lookout Mountain. Holiday, 4th of July: Kris Kilgo-Crossville, Holiday, hand painted magnet: Kris Kilgo-Crossville, Gourd art: Kris Kilgo-Crossville, Paper crafts, quilling, Kris Kilgo-Crossville, Purses: Phyllis Shipman.
“All these winners are to be congratulated as are the many others in DeKalb HCL who spent their time and talents creating really beautiful works of art,” Ashley said.
“The DeKalb County HCL looks forward to December each year where we will be gathering toys for the “Toys for Tots” campaign locally. This is only one of the many worthwhile efforts we participate in each year.”
Please check out our website www.dekalbalhcl.com. We welcome all new members. If you would like to join, please contact Christine Ashley, president at 256-393-3462.
