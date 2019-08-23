Collinsville kicks off the 2019 football season with its 100th year of high school football as the oldest team in DeKalb County.
The centennial celebration is being honored throughout the town with a community pep rally, parade, dinners and a display at the Museum of Collinsville History.
At the museum, residents and volunteers have compiled numerous pieces of Collinsville football history, including football schedules, jerseys, cleats, posters and photographs. The Museum of Collinsville History is open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the 100th year, the community will see two days of events during Homecoming week.
On Oct. 3, there will be a community pep rally and bonfire followed by an alumni concert and refreshments at the Cricket Theatre featuring Still KickiN, Marc Womack, Jonathon Sells and the Canyonland Vocal Band.
The next day, there will be a turkey and dressing dinner followed by the homecoming game against the Section Lions.
For updates and more information, follow the centennial celebration Facebook page at @CollinsvilleFootballCentennialCelebration.
