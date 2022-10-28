While there is no specific evidence to suggest that fentanyl will be end up landing in the bags of Trick or Treaters, authorities are nevertheless warning the public to be cautious.
A press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) warned families about a variety of potential threats and hazards, including the possibility of fentanyl disguised as candy.
“In years past, there have been many warnings surrounding poisoned candy or candy with sharp objects inside,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “As your children trick-or-treat or enjoy ghostly festivities, we would like to remind citizens it is important to be aware of your surroundings and verify the candy they receive is safe to eat.”
ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Inabinett said, there is no intelligence pointing to a specific threat.
"However," he added, "the rise in fentanyl seizures is extremely concerning, and we want to bring awareness and educate the public in our state regarding this deadly drug."
Agents saw fentanyl seizures increase at a rate of 59% in fiscal year 2022 as compared to fiscal year 2021.
Use of fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine -- can cause confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, changes in pupil size, cold and clammy skin, coma, and respiratory failure eventually leading to death.
According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose. Authorities say it is being pressed into fake pills or cut into heroin, cocaine, and other street drugs to drive addiction.
Since August 2022, the DEA and its law enforcement partners have discovered brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl” in 26 states. The DEA recently stated that this is “a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults.”
To help bring awareness to this issue, ALEA developed the “Children’s Safety First, Halloween Fun Second” safety initiative, which comprises several important reminders and tips to ensure the safety of all your ghouls and goblins as they enjoy Halloween festivities across the state.
If any readers suspect that they or a loved one have been exposed to fentanyl, they should dial 9-1-1 and seek emergency medical help immediately.
Naloxone (Narcan) can be administered, if available. Do not leave the individual alone. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and wash hands with soap and water to remove any of the substance that may have come in contact with the skin.
ALEA also offers the following safety tips this Halloween:
• Trick-or-treat with trusted neighbors. Plan your route ahead of time and find the safest, most efficient route to the candy. ALEA also recommends checking the sex offender registry to make sure children avoid houses where registered sex offenders live.
• Dress to impress, safely. Make sure costumes, candy bags and/or pails are reflective. Costumes shouldn’t drag too far on the ground to avoid tripping, and masks, hats, and shoes should be well-fitting.
• Watch for kids. If you plan to drive during trick-or-treat hours, watch for children walking on roadways, medians, or curbs. Be sure to enter and exit driveways carefully.
• Stay on the path. Don’t stray from the well-marked routes to get to the candy. Always use the sidewalk, and do not cut across yards or use alleys. Wherever possible, cross the road at a crosswalk.
• When in doubt, throw the candy out. Avoid candy that has loose wrappings, is completely unwrapped, has puncture holes, or is homemade and not factory wrapped.
• Never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle for treats. Do not allow your children to go inside an individual’s home or vehicle for the purpose of getting candy or a treat.
