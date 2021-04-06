Henagar purchases breath tests for police department

The City of Henagar will soon be purchasing Preliminary Breath Test devices for the Henagar Police Department. A preliminary breath test device, commonly called a PBT, is a small device that the officer can carry in his or her patrol car that allows them to get an overall reading of the suspect's blood alcohol content. The suspect blows into it, and it registers a number for officers.
At Monday night's regular council meeting, the council approved the purchase of seven PBT's in the amount of $3,799. "We got a quote on seven, so we can give one to each officer," said Mayor Lee Davis.
Henagar Police Chief Randell Smith said, "We have been working with two PBT's over the last few years, shuffling them around, and they're both dead. We arrested one today and had to get Sylvania to bring a test."
In other business, the council:
• approved the minutes from March 15 work session.
• approved the minutes from March 15 meeting.
• opened sealed bids for pouring a slab for the fire department.
• declined the motion to accept bid for the fire department slab.
• discussed an event on April 8 at Henagar Library; the CAC will host a Child Abuse Awareness presentation at 11 a.m.
• discussed an event on April 15 at Henagar Library; the Family Services of North Alabama will host a presentation on Human Trafficking at 12 p.m.
The city council meets every 1st and 3rd Monday night at 6:00 p.m. unless otherwise notified.
