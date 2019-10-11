Rainsville’s 60th Christmas Parade will be Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. this year. Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff said the city is anticipating a “big turnout” for this years Christmas parade.
The parade will feature the Plainview High School Band, the Fort Payne High School Band, the Scottsboro High School Band and the Huntsville Fire Department’s bag pipes and drum band.
Musical groups such as Four 4-Chirst, made up of Layne, Kyle, Kennon and Konner Fortner will be signing. Also, the Partain Family, the Pine Ridge Choir and the Broadway Baptist Church Puppets will be entertaining onlookers during the parade.
Goff said the grand marshal and Rainsville’s 2019 person of the year is Rodney Williams.
“This year we will have a commercial and non-commercial float contest,” Goff said. “First place winner gets $500, the second place winner gets $300 and the third place winner $200.”
Goff said there is no cost to enter and entry forms are available on the Rainsville Chamber’s website at “rainsville.info”, or by calling the chamber office at 256-638-7800.
“We encourage anyone who is interested to participate,” Goff said. “We want businesses, churches, non-profit organizations, children groups, civic clubs, school groups, military/veterans, pageant winners, show vehicles, ATVs and more to participate.”
