Due to the lockdowns and social distancing in areas across the U.S, many states have reported a decrease in crimes like burglaries.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, they have seen a decrease in crime during the quarantine, likely due to most people being at home.
“We’d like to ask our citizens to remain vigilant and if they own businesses that are close to check on them regularly,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement Monday.
Although crime numbers are down, not all criminal activity has ceased.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page last week, several vehicles were broken into around the 3000 Block of County Road 20 near Dawson.
The sheriff’s office is advising the public to take precautions by locking your car doors at night.
Earlier this month, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a memo to all law enforcement in Alabama informing them of how they legally enforce the health order. Those who knowingly and willingly violate the Alabama Department of Public Health’s orders during the coronavirus pandemic could face misdemeanor charges and fines of up to $500, according to Marshall.
Per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, the following non-essential businesses, venues, and activities shall be closed to non-employees or not take place: entertainment venues, athletic facilities and activities, close-contact providers such as barbershops and hairs salons and retail stores effective as of March 28, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, various businesses have employees working from home or have closed their doors for the short term.
The following are some crime prevention tips for business owners:
• check alarms are working correctly
• insure cameras are capturing areas of concern
• check lighting and ensure dark regions are addressed
“Alabamians and Americans have faced many challenges before, and the American Spirit and the Alabama Resolve has helped us get through those times. Together, I am confident, we will get through this as well,” said Ivey.
To report any suspicious activity, call the sheriff’s office at 256-845-3801.
