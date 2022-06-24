Fort Payne Fire Department, Norfolk Southern and hazmat contractors simulated a hazardous waste spill derailment training Thursday morning, providing crucial hazardous-material training to local first responders.
Last December, Fort Payne Fire welcomed a training rail car donated by Norfolk Southern to the regional training center. During Thursday's training exercise, the car simulated a sulfuric acid leak and a gas leak.
Crist Burch of Norfolk Southern, who oversees the management of hazardous materials for the company, said a lot of training goes into the exercise, with first responders going through years of training to be able to approach a tank car.
“We do a lot of training with first responders, but it’s unique for Fort Payne to have a tank cart,” he said. “There are only a few fire departments in the country that have a cart in their property to work with, so this is something that's going to be beneficial for Fort Payne and the entire state of Alabama.”
Captain Eric Middlebrooks and fireman Coty Elrod suited up in Level A suits required when the highest potential for exposure to hazard exists and mimic the procedures to plug the two leaks.
Fort Payne Fire Chief Stacy Smith said they've been looking at these types of exercises for some time now.
“This is still early in the development of this training cart. We’ll be able to see more and do more in the future,” he said. “We are just excited to have this opportunity, and we thank Norfolk Southern for being a big player in making this happen.”
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said although a dangerous spill has never happened in DeKalb County before, it's good to have the opportunity to train in the scenario because you never know when you might have a situation.
He said the training would allow first responders to have a step up in the event of an emergency.
Burch, who helped guide firefighters in the training, said although products are safely moved 99.9% of the time, they ensure communities are trained for the unknown.
Norfolk Southern is in charge of transporting a multitude of goods throughout the Southeast.
