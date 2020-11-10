County school board recognizes employees

The DeKalb County Board of Education on Thursday recognized various county employees, including Jacob Malone, a teacher at Crossville High School, Tony Callaham of the Transportation Department and DeKalb County Board Vice Chairman Robert Elliott.
DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said on Nov. 1, Jon Peppers, principal of Crossville High School, received an email announcing Malone was awarded the Most Outstanding AP US History Teacher Award from the Alabama A+ College Ready Program.
The A+ College Ready partners with high schools and their feeder middle schools to raise academic expectations for all students by developing a diverse pipeline of students prepared for rigorous coursework and increased access to Advanced Placement (AP).
In her email, the Social Studies Content Director for the Alabama A+ College Ready Program, Rhonda Rush, said Malone does an outstanding job in the classroom. His scores for a first-year A+ teacher were outstanding.
Malone was recognized at the opening session of the AP Studies Conference and was invited to serve as a representative in recognition for his achievement and accomplishments.
“Anybody who’s been in Jacob Malone's class understands and knows just what a great teacher he is and his passion,” said Barnett. “Jacob is just an outstanding young man, very deserving of this honor.”
Barnett also recognized Tony Callaham on his recently obtained School Bus Mechanic Certification awarded by the Alabama State Board of Education.
Callaham was presented with his certificate by Barnett, who said, “We are really proud of the work Tony’s done and getting this certification in a timely manner. We appreciate you and your performance.”
DeKalb County Transportation Supervisor Keith Atchley said Callaham came from a dealership and is quite knowledgeable.
“We are so fortunate to have a guy who has this kind of skill set working with us at DeKalb County Schools,” he said. “He is a professional, and that goes to show how quickly he obtained his certification. I am very proud of Tony.”
Barnett also took a moment to recognize DeKalb County School Board Vice Chairman Robert Elliott for meeting the Level 3 Academy Achievement for school board members.
As a board member, he said there are various courses you have to take that take a lot of work. Barnett and the board commended Elliott on his accomplishment.
An executive session was held for a Student Discipline Hearing.
The board approved the expulsion of the student. No name was given.
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the early graduation of Kirstin Slaton of Ider High School.
• approved the on the job injury of Lindsey Wade - secondary social science teacher at Geraldine High School - 0 days.
• approved the retirement/resignation of Angie Duncan - assistant to the CNP director - central office - retirement - 1/1/21, Ronald Robertson - assistant custodian (9 months / 4 hour) - Valley Head High School - resignation - 12/1/20, Michael Edmonson - bus driver - Crossville Middle/High School - resignation - 11/4/20, Bailey Thompson - pre-K paraprofessional - Plainview High School - resignation - 1/1/21 and Jason Willoughby - secondary social sciences teacher - Ider High School - resignation - 12/31/20
• approved the leave of absence of Megan Lea - itinerant library media specialist - Ruhama Jr. High School and Moon Lake Elementary School - 1/4/21-5/27/21, Kendall Durham - English language arts teacher - Fyffe High School - 9/18/20-2/1/21 (extension from 12/18/20), Dana Kittle - bus driver - Crossville Elementary School - 9/16/20-11/12/20 (extension from 11/2/20), Angie Harper - CNP worker - Crossville Middle School - 11/9/20-1/4/21, Molly Martin - PE teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 11/12/20-1/29/21, Megan Jones - business education teacher - Crossville High School - 8/18/20-2/26/21 (extension from 9/25/20), Teresa Ann Word - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 11/2/20-11/30/20, Ashley Conde - pre-K teacher - Plainview High School - 12/7/20-1/15/21 and Dana Willis - CNP worker - Plainview High School - 9/23/20-11/15/20 (extension from 11/2/20)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Lindsey Higdon - elementary teacher (leave only from 11/30/20-3/26/21) - Ider High School (2020-249) and Dustin Brock - secondary social sciences teacher (leave only from 11/2/20-12/4/21) - Geraldine High School (2020-250)
• approved the support placement of Marcia Crump - Bus Driver - Crossville Middle/High School (2020-251)
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Ider High School - Jason Hood - baseball, Jeff R. Whitaker - baseball, Plainview High School - John David Willoughby - basketball, Sylvania High School - Derek Talley - basketball and Gary Talley - basketball
• approved the following contracts: April Hill - COVID Sanitation - Fyffe High School - Cares Act, Lorilyn Owen - COVID Sanitation - Collinsville High School - Cares Act, Gary Talley - P.E. teacher (11/2/20-5/27/21) - Sylvania High School (2020-246), Tammy Richards - bus sanitizing - Crossville Middle/High School (2020-252), Autumn Lorie Fox - gifted teacher assistant - State Gifted, Collinsville 21st Century - Title IV: Elizabeth Barrientos - aide, Jacob Brown - teacher, Penny Brown - aide, Marlene Bryant - teacher, Patsy Chambers - lead teacher, Claire Chandler - teacher, Tom Clanton - after school bus driver, Jacqueline Clanton - EZ reports administrator, Sherri Haas - teacher, Tracy Hulgan - teacher/after school bus driver, Allie Jones - teacher, Lori Kiker - teacher, Kayla McAteer - teacher, Jorge Navarrete-Guevara - aide, Kim Osborn - teacher, Lori Owen - site coordinator, Heather Paschel - teacher, Dawn Price - after school bus driver, Amber Smith - teacher, Holly Sparks - teacher, Charles Randall Templeton - after school bus driver, Amber Whitton - teacher, Bo Williams - teacher, Breanna Williams - after school bus driver and Cynthia Wootten - teacher, Crossville 21st Century - Title IV: Jennifer Bankston - teacher, Joyce Barnes - custodian, Tawnya Bobo - teacher, Gina Davis - teacher, April Hart - site coordinator, Mitzi Hughes - teacher, Rhonda Jolley - teacher, Stephanie Lacey - aide, Berenise Luna - translator, Teresa Matthews - teacher, Louise McCarty - nurse, Tammie Mountain - after school bus driver, Michael Peppers - after school bus driver, Michelle Scott - teacher, Kodie Smith - teacher, Brenda Smothers - aide, Bris Torres-Hernandez - translator and Mary Barkley - ARI interventionist - ARI, Ruhama Jr. High School - ARI focus: Heather Conkle - substitute teacher, Wanda Burt - teacher, Sonya Pope - teacher, Melissa Warren - teacher, Chris Murdock - bus driver and Lezlie Pope - teacher
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
• The Certified Supplemental Bus Driving Policy
• board members approved the following:
• Oath of Office for newly elected members and board officers' election to be held on Nov. 15, 2020. Note: the meeting has been postponed.
DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett (R), DeKalb County Board of Education member District 1 Randy Peppers (R) and District 2 Chris Andrews (R) were elected to their positions on Nov. 3, 2020.
• Resolution of New Term for Superintendent
• Agreement of New Term for Superintendent
• Oath of Office for Superintendent begins Jan of 2021 for the next four years.
DeKalb County Board of Education Chairman Randy Peppers was present digitally via Zoom for Thursday's meeting.
The next meeting has been postponed and will be announced at a later date.
