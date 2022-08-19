City starts over on Food City, New hearing set for August 30

The Fort Payne City Council’s controversial recruitment of a popular retailer could be described as highly unpleasant as citizens angered by proposed economic development incentives and supportive of existing businesses vocally expressed opposition and even took them to court with a class action complaint seeking injunctive relief to stop the $3.1 million deal from moving forward. 

Due to an error found in the text prepared for the original legal advertisement -- missing numerals in a cited dollar figure -- the city is forced to start completely over, just as they approached the final steps to seal the deal. 

