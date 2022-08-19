City starts over on Food City, New hearing set for August 30

The Fort Payne City Council’s controversial recruitment of a popular retailer could be described as highly unpleasant as citizens angered by proposed economic development incentives and supportive of existing businesses vocally expressed opposition and even took them to court with a class action complaint seeking injunctive relief to stop the $3.1 million deal from moving forward.
Due to an error found in the text prepared for the original legal advertisement -- missing numerals in a cited dollar figure -- the city is forced to start completely over, just as they approached the final steps to seal the deal.
Following a contentious public hearing in February, where some speakers predicted council members would spark their political ruin, council members split 3-2 in favor of a Memorandum of Understanding to spend $3.1 million in economic incentives under Amendment 772 provisions. That legal framework includes strict guidelines that require citizen notification and a subsequent public hearing to explain the parameters of the project and the economic incentives involved. After such hearing and a judicial review, municipalities can then enter into the appropriate development agreement to allow for the incentives.
Council members John Smith and Johnny Eberhart continue to oppose the project as both voted against Tuesday’s action. Council President Walter Watson, Council Pro Tem Lynn Brewer and Council member Phillip Smith supported the development, but their resolve will be tested again following a new public hearing set for Aug. 30 at City Hall. Speakers for and against the deal will have two minutes each to address the council.
The revised legal advertisement can be found in today’s B section.
The incentives are offered to Marathon Realty Corp., the Virginia-based real estate arm of K-VA-T. President Stephen Spangler explained the deal in that February meeting to build
supermarket chain Food City’s southernmost grocery store. The popular brand founded in 1955 operates 132 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia, employing more than 16,000 people.
A Fort Payne branch would build at 1015 Gault Avenue South, an area commonly referred to as the “South Y”. Spangler said plans include a Starbucks coffee kiosk, a gas station, and a pharmacy.
Food City would anchor other stores in the same shopping center. He explained the taxpayers can expect a return within about 290 days with the creation of 140 jobs providing a weekly payroll of $55,000 or $2,860,000 annually.
Marathon would be required to return the money to the city, along with 2.5% interest, if it failed to complete and open the store within a designated period.
The city’s investment represents 20.4% of what it will cost to make the land suitable for development and construct the shopping center on it.
Rather than putting millions of taxpayer dollars directly into the pockets of Food City executives, the money would actually offset the costs of moving underground sewer lines and elevating the soil by three feet so it rises above the flood plain. The property borders a creek that swells during flash flooding.
The restaurant chain Highway 55 Burgers and Fries is undergoing similar site work in a flood prone area down the road. The city reached an incentive deal last year to bring them to Fort Payne, just as it did earlier to recruit Chik-Fil-A.
Competition is fierce among North Alabama cities like Albertville and Scottsboro that aggressively pursue brands such as Publix, TJ Maxx and PetSmart – popular chains already familiar to many and thus more likely to persuade shoppers to exit off the interstate.
This infusion of cash translates into sales tax generated to adequately fund public services provided by these cities to their taxpayers. Without adequate funding, governments have to either cut services or raise taxes, so growing the tax base instead is the preferred option.
Opponents of the deal have advocated on behalf of Twin City Used Cars, the current tenant of the land who will be required by the owner, Drinkard Development, to vacate it. CEO Roy Drinkard is a 102-year-old Alabama businessman in Cullman famed for developing shopping centers and other retail properties across the American southeast.
Locally, Twin City owner Bobby Ledbetter has a history of local philanthropy, as does the Bruce family who operate Bruce’s Foodland.
Foodland Founder Shan Bruce equated the deal to the city giving a competitor “a $3 million head start” against him and encouraged Food City to cover 100% of the costs to develop the site if it wants to build a store there. His family invested in renovating their Fort Payne store last year without asking the city to offset their costs.
Food City, if realized, is projected to divert sales from Foodland and Walmart but to also attract shoppers from outside of Fort Payne who currently visit Food City locations in Albertville and Trenton, Ga. Residents also source groceries locally at United Grocery Outlet, Price Less IGA, BBS Salvage, Los Reyes, South End Market, Cornerstone Market, Discount Food Mart, Tienda Ebenezer, Tienda los Primos, Tienda Latino, and Parkway General, as well as retailers Dollar General and farmer’s markets.
Fort Payne City Attorney Rocky Watson called out opponents of the Marathon deal in the city’s response to the class action complaint seeking injunctive relief -- now moot since the original deal was scrapped.
Watson alleged a conspiracy to eliminate competition that would exert pressure to pay their own employees higher wages and lower product prices. Watson said that would be good for consumers, who want more retail options.
Watson said rebooting the process will give the city a “clean” memorandum of understanding without the technical error. He expressed hope they can “repass it in a manner that is non-provocative” after the Aug. 30 hearing.
