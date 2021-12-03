Rainsville man arrested on six counts of child pornography

A Rainsville man was arrested this week on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Investigators with Rainsville Police Department arrested Austin Blake Sizemore of Rainsville on Nov. 30, 2021 after a grand jury indicted him on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography and One Count of Distribution of Child Pornography.
He was placed in DeKalb County Detention Center on a $210,000 bond.
Sizemore made bond the same day and was released awaiting court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.