The Fort Payne Police Department reports a pedestrian was struck by a Norfolk Southern train late Monday.
Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said officers responded to the 6600 block of Gault Avenue N and spoke with the conductor of the train. Bynum said the conductor lead officers to the male subject later identified at Adam Jamal Hall, 20, of Fort Payne.
The conductor stated that the subject was sitting near the tracks, did not move when the train came near and was struck.
Hall was treated on the scene and transferred to DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Bynum said. No information on his condition has been released at this time.
