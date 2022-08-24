Railroad exhibit celebrates Fort Payne's history

Above, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine spends much of his day talking to constituents and city employees, finding solutions to conflict. But occasionally he gets to enjoy the perks of the job, as he did while inspecting the Wills Valley Model Railroader's enormous train set on the second floor of the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building, next door to the Fort Payne Opera House. The exhibit is a popular display enjoyed by the public during the Boom Days Heritage Celebration in September. 

Without the railroad, Fort Payne would be a much different place.  

Although the trains are occasionally an impediment when one completely stops in the middle of town, the Depot Museum is a reminder of how essential the railroad is to local history. This is also celebrated in the Wills Valley Railroaders Exhibit on the second floor of the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building. Up the flight of stairs, one sees a variety of train sets, many of which spark a sense of nostalgic joy among adults who grew up with train sets at home. 

