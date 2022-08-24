Railroad exhibit celebrates Fort Payne's history

Without the railroad, Fort Payne would be a much different place.
Although the trains are occasionally an impediment when one completely stops in the middle of town, the Depot Museum is a reminder of how essential the railroad is to local history. This is also celebrated in the Wills Valley Railroaders Exhibit on the second floor of the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building. Up the flight of stairs, one sees a variety of train sets, many of which spark a sense of nostalgic joy among adults who grew up with train sets at home.
The Railroaders group is led by Jimmy Carter. He and his wife Tangeryne were among the 4-5 original founders of the exhibit, which was started in 2013 as a tourist attraction.
Carter said the exhibit is available to view during the group's weekly Tuesday night work sessions from 5-7:30 p.m. or during Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In events, the Boom Days festival and during the Christmas Parade.
"After the first of the year, we're going to try to open a couple of Saturday afternoons each month. We do as much as we can with a volunteer group," Carter said.
