DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reports June drug-related arrests

FORT PAYNE — During the month of June, DeKalb County deputies, narcotics agents, officers with Collinsville, Fyffe, Powell, Sylvania, Ider and Crossville police department charged 36 people with drug-related charges.
Kathy Ann Johnson, 50, of Fyffe, was arrested June 2 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop by Fyffe police on County Road 50.
Mitchell Edward Kyle, 57, of Rainsville, was arrested June 3 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt of court after Powell police officers responded to a domestic violence call at apartments on Traylor Street.
Gregory Wayne Ferguson, 50, of Boaz, was arrested June 3 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and four warrants for failure to appear after DeKalb County deputies made a traffic stop at Alabama Highway 68 and County Road 179.
William Darrin Blevins, 58, of Fort Payne, was arrested June 5 and charged with public intoxication, unlawful possession of controlled substance (synthetic marijuana), and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after Sylvania police and DeKalb County deputies responded to a report on County Road 121 of a man walking in the roadway who appeared to be intoxicated.
William Stuart Barfield, 61, of Albertville, was arrested June 7 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and failure to appear after DeKalb County deputies, Collinsville and Crossville police officers conducted a traffic stop and found an occupant in the vehicle had active warrants. Tiffany Lachea Sims, 32, of Albertville, and James Bret Goble, 32, unknown address, were both charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Elisha Delane Knight, 45, of Rainsville, and Dalton Wyatt Jenkins, 24, of Higdon, were arrested June 8 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, and failure to appear; Amber Marie MaGill, 24, of Albertville, and Malachi Emmanuel Vaughn, 24, of Dawson, were charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana; Jerry Ed Buttram, 32, of Sylvania, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana after narcotics agents responded to complaints of drug use at a residence on Newman Drive in Rainsville. According to the sheriff, agents arrived to find several people running through the house, and during a search, discovered kratom, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Krystle Nicole Croft, 38, of Dawson, was arrested June 11 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana after DeKalb County deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 328 in Dawson.
Whitney Irene Scott, 40, of Dawson, was arrested June 11 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance), tampering with physical evidence, and two warrants for failure to appear after DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered outstanding warrants, and the driver failed a field sobriety test.
Felipe Tomas Fransisco, 23, of Crossville, was arrested June 11 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to law enforcement officer after DeKalb County deputies responded to a call about a man walking on Alabama Highway 68 in Crossville.
Tiffany Coral Gilbert, 39, of Rainsville, was arrested June 11 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after Sylvania police officers conducted a traffic stop.
Gell Quincey Haynes, 35, of Fyffe, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and resisting arrest after a traffic stop on County Road 34.
Sandy Marie Morrow, 58, of Geraldine, was charged with attempting to elude, two counts of second-degree possession of marijuana, three counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and trafficking in any illegal substance after narcotics agents attempted a traffic stop on Alabama Highway 75 and the driver did not stop, leading officers on a pursuit that ended with the arrest.
Damone Jamyle Walker, 26, of Rainsville, was arrested June 13 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (cocaine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana after Powell police made a traffic stop on Brown Street.
Steven Ray Willingham, 43, of Collinsville, was arrested June 13 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance; Wendy Cherylene Leatherwood, 49, of Attalla, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Randall Clark Smith, 55, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Tracy Dwayne Johnson, 62, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after narcotics agents executed a search warrant on County Road 283, Welden said, and found more than 15 grams of methamphetamine.
Jake Samuel Gilbreath, 27, of Sylvania, was arrested June 13 and charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of controlled substance (hydrocodone, without a prescription), after DeKalb County deputies attempted a traffic stop involving a motorcycle and the driver refused to stop leading to a chase until the driver pulled into a residence on Alabama Highway 75.
Phillip Chance Culpepper, 29, of Fyffe, was arrested June 15 and charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, non-payment of child support, and two warrants for failure to appear after Sylvania police officers conducted a traffic stop on County Road 102, the sheriff said, and found 21 grams of methamphetamine, Percocet, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Benjamin Cates, 46, of Fort Payne, was arrested June 23 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after Crossville police responded to a call reported an individual slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on County Road 12.
Robby Dean Williams, 54, of Phil Campbell, was arrested by narcotics agents June 24 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic crash on Alabama Highway 117 in Mentone.
Joe Patrick Veal, 48, of Henagar, and Emily Edwards Love, 45, of Henagar, were arrested June 24 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after Ider police officers made a traffic stop on Alabama Highway 75.
Kenny Ladon Blalock, 56, of Henagar, was arrested June 26, and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and two warrants for failure to appear after narcotics agents spotted him in the area of Short Cut Drive in Henagar, knowing there were active warrants for him. Toby Lynn Hudgins, 50, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree escape, and Cynthia Lynn Gregory, 52, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance. According to Welden, when agents approached Blalock, he and the other subjects ran into a house were methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.
Zane Michael Allen, 30, of Fyffe, was arrested June 26 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Powell.
Andrew Alan Hindbaugh, 36, of Collinsville, was arrested June 28 and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and contempt of court after Colllinsville police conducted a traffic stop.
Sarah Jo Lewis, 28, of Henagar, and Malik Donte Muhammad, 27, of Henagar, were arrested June 29 and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after narcotics agents followed up on a call about drug activity on County Road 671.
