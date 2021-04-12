Burglary and vehicle theft leads to chase

A call into the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office about a burglary and vehicle theft leads law enforcement, as well as citizens, on a chase.
On Friday, April 9, Dylan Robert Cooper, 30, of Crossville, was charged with Theft of Property 1st, Theft of Property 2nd (x2) and Burglary 3rd.
DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies received a call of a burglary and theft of vehicle in the Pine Ridge area. The business owner advised that the stolen vehicle was on County Road 104 due to a tracking device on the vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, the vehicle in question was leaving.
Deputies attempted pulling the suspect over, which led to a pursuit through Crossville, Geraldine and Grove Oak communities. The vehicle turned into High Falls State Park where it became disabled, leading Cooper to exit the vehicle and run.
Due to observant citizens on County Road 360 in Crossville, Cooper was apprehended. Geraldine PD and Crossville PD assisted with this case.
"Without the help of the good citizens on County Road 360, this suspect may have gotten away with this crime," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. "I want to thank you all for your help. I also want to thank the Geraldine PD and Crossville PD for all of their help! Working together as a family, as well as a team, makes our job a little easier."
