Volunteers thank Run for Rescue participants, sponsors

Last Saturday, the Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center held its third annual Run For Rescue at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Fort Payne.
FODCAAC is a nonprofit organization that assists the local adoption center with fostering and general care of animals in the shelter.
FODCAAC president Leslie Spurgin said the friends of DCAAC are “so thankful for the many sponsorships and donations” which made their third annual Run for Rescue a success.
The FODCAAC group sends out a “special thanks to everyone who came out and showed their support for Friends of DCAAC’s mission, to bring hope to the homeless pets of DeKalb.”
“We are also grateful to the Fort Payne Police Department for keeping our runners/walkers safe during the event,” Spurgin said.
She said the new venue was better and safer for the runners.
“We did have a better response this year with it being our third year,” she said.
According to Spurgin, last year, they had 28 pre-registered runners, and this year they had 47 runners pre-register, with a total of 52 participants on the day of the event.
The event consisted of a 5K run/walk and a 1-mile kid’s run/walk.
Spurgin said they had many of repeat sponsors and several new sponsors this year.
According to Spurgin, Chris Martin, owner of C.L. Martin Food L.L.C, was their top company sponsor.
She said Martin and his daughter have been participating in the race since the first one held in 2017.
“ALFA and Fort Payne Tractor Supply Co have been continued top sponsors for the third year in a row,” said Spurgin.
For updates if interested in fostering, check out their Facebook page @FriendsofDCAAC or their website at http://shelterfriends.wix.com/friendsofdcaac.
