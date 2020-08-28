County school board hears preliminary budget review

DeKalb County Chief School Financial Officer Anthony Cooper presented a preliminary budget hearing during Thursday night’s work session.
Cooper said this is the first budget hearing for the Fiscal Year 2020-21. Two budget hearings are required by state law before the board approves the budget.
“This is the preliminary budget hearing, there are a lot of funding sources that haven’t been budgeted or allocated yet, but we are well on our way,” he said.
Cooper said there are three major levels of revenue, those include state, federal and local.
He said the state foundation program has been sent to them and has been mostly budgeted and earmarked from a state level.
“From here until the next budget hearing, the federal and local will have more of our focus as federal money keeps coming in with new allocations. Not new fund sources but new allocations,” said Cooper. He said they are currently setting what they can and can’t do for the year regarding the local revenue.
Cooper said the two keywords for this year’s budget are “status quo.”
“When the pandemic hit about March and April, the state legislator was well underway in the budget, and with all the uncertainty in the future just wanted to reallocate last year, pretty much a ‘status quo budget,’ now that’s my opinion, not theirs. I think they would agree with that,” he said.
Following in suit, Cooper said the federal part of the budget is the same way. That referred to the funds for the 15 consistent federal programs they deal with
He said they had received a lot of CARES Act money, which include three to four different funding sources. “If you keep up with it in the news, you know that’s already targeted towards safety, health security and remote technology,” Cooper said.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress signed into law on March 27, 2020. Providing over $2 trillion economic relief aid in response to the economic fallout of COVID-19.
Cooper provided a breakdown of the various units and system totals.
He said the budget hearing is about being transparent and is meant to allow the community to ask questions and state concerns.
Board member Mark Richards asked Cooper if he felt like the COVID-19 pandemic will affect us in any way down the road regarding the funding they receive.
“Things change from day-to-day. I’ll just say this, the way the pattern is going now, I would say hopefully no,” Cooper said.
Superintendent Jason Barnett added his input on the question above and said from October to February, they had unbelievably good revenue, but March and April were not.
“We have one more month left in this fiscal year, so I feel like we are going to be pretty good for next year,” he said.
Cooper said he has 100% confidence in the budget figures, even though they are for the next 12 months because they are based on the revenue we have already received.
Barnett and Cooper have looked at the monthly ETF, which is the education trust fund recipes that come into the state and for the last two or three years its been record numbers.
“The Legislator gives us the additional ETF money with that usually. Now it took a huge hit, and to be honest with you, it hit even worse than what I thought it would in April and May. With some negative numbers, but it has rebound quicker than I thought also,” said Cooper.
As an example, Cooper said a good year in Alabama history is set to be a 4% increase in total receipts.
“For the last three years we’ve probably been anywhere from 6% to 7%, that’s how good it was, but then it went down, even got negative,” he said. However, after the fall, he said right now the state is on the positive side.
The budget is due in Montgomery by September 15, 2020.
Cooper said right now they are about 60% along the way and between now and the due date, he would be working closely with Barnett to finalize the budget.
The board and superintendent thanked Cooper for his work and for his efforts in getting the budget together.
The next budget will be reviewed at the September 10, 2020 board meeting.
– Editor’s note: Look for the second half of the DeKalb County Board of Education meeting in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
