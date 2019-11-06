Veteran’s Day Parade sign ups needed by Friday

Friday is the deadline to register for Tuesday’s 6th Annual Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 12. Entry forms are available at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce office located at 300 Gault Avenue North.
“Registering to participate through the Chamber lets us know how many vehicles to expect in the lineup,” Charles Stephens of V.F.W. Post 3128 said, who is assisting with the lineup. He emphasized that parade participants should begin lining up at 4 p.m. The parade promptly starts from the fairgrounds at 5 p.m.
There is no charge to participate in Tuesday’s parade, but donations are encouraged, with proceeds benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County, according to Charles Martin, Commandant of the Northeast Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment 1404.
They have organized the event since the City of Fort Payne asked them to manage the inaugural parade in 2014.
Any donation checks should be made out to ‘Toys for Tots’ and are tax-deductible.
Veterans from all branches of the military living in DeKalb and surrounding counties are encouraged to participate, along with participants from churches, businesses, car clubs, tractor clubs, motorcycle clubs, non-profits, high school bands, law enforcement, fire departments and first responders.
Martin suggested participants use a van or truck with the church or organization name on the side and patriotic colors.
“And if they can get their veterans to ride, we want everybody that can to participate,” Martin said.
The parade represents an opportunity for the community to come together in unity and show support for America’s veterans as they work around the clock and around the globe to defend our freedoms. The actual Veterans Day holiday is observed each year on Nov.11, originating as Armistice Day marking the end of World War I hostilities on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.
For additional information, call Charles Martin at 334-545-6892 or Chamber Manager Anita Hairel at 256-845-2741.
