Significant blood shortage reported after Labor Day Weekend

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Blood Assurance is reporting a significant blood supply shortage after multiple traumas over Labor Day weekend.
As of Tuesday morning, the blood center had just a one-day’s supply of the crucial O-negative and O-positive blood types, as well as B-positive blood. Moreover, A-positive and A-negative blood are also in high demand.
“This was an extremely busy weekend for hospitals across the region,” according to Christopher Swafford, chief operations officer for Blood Assurance. “It’s vital that we all step up, roll up a sleeve and help replenish the supply, which will result in lives being saved.”
As a token of appreciation, Blood Assurance is offering a free t-shirt to its donors through the end of the month. The new t-shirt commemorates the upcoming September 11th anniversary and pays homage to the tens of thousands of people who donated blood following the attacks.
Donors can schedule an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are always accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
