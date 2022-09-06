Significant blood shortage reported after Labor Day Weekend

Chance of Rain: 68% Sunrise: 06:22:01 AM Sunset: 06:57:59 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: ESE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate

Friday Night

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.