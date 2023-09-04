FORT PAYNE -- The Fort Payne City Council has cancelled its regularly scheduled meeting for Sept. 5.
The next meeting will be at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the city council chambers at city hall.
The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month in the city council chambers.
