The Phillip Hamman DAR Chapter has announced its plans for their 4th Annual National Defense Luncheon at noon on Nov. 15 in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Presbyterian Church.

The speaker this year will be Lt. Colonel John Walker, who retired from active service but serves as Senior Army Instructor at the Fort Payne High School JROTC. 

