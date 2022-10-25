The Phillip Hamman DAR Chapter has announced its plans for their 4th Annual National Defense Luncheon at noon on Nov. 15 in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Presbyterian Church.
The speaker this year will be Lt. Colonel John Walker, who retired from active service but serves as Senior Army Instructor at the Fort Payne High School JROTC.
After serving in the United States Army for 28 years, he returned to his hometown in Bridgeport, AL. There he and his wife own a horse farm. In January 2013 he accepted his current position.
During his 28 years of military service he saw action with the 45th Air Defense Artillery Training Brigade. In 1990 as a Captain he became a military intelligence officer responsible for the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s nuclear surety program.
Then he served three years overseas. Upon returning to the United States, he was assigned as Congressional Liaison Officer and Intelligence Budget Analyst to the Defense Intelligence Agency at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill.
He left active service in 1996 but remained a Reservist until the events of 9/11 brought him back into active duty. From 2001 until 2009 he trained Allied armies in Hawaii for service in the Pacific theater. This position required him to travel in Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Korea and Indonesia.
He again served overseas duty when he was assigned to Baghdad, Iraq for twelve months. He was responsible for overseeing more than 300 analysts working out of Saddam Hussein’s “Perfume Palace.”
LTC Walker states “The mission of Army JROTC is to “motivate young people to become better citizens by living the 7 Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.”
Their creed, in part, states “I will always conduct myself to bring credit to my family, my country, my school …. I am the future of the United States of America.”
As all veterans are honored during November, this is one event not to be missed. The public is invited to attend but reservations must be received by November 10th. Proceeds will go to a veterans’ service project of LTC Walker’s choice. A place may be reserved by calling (256) 465-5006.
