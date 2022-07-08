Black Sedan Band performing in Mentone

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.