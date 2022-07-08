Black Sedan Band performing in Mentone

Little River Arts Council (LRAC) continues its Summer Music Sessions with the Black Sedan Band performing July 9 from 7-10 p.m. at the Mentone Inn Bed and Breakfast.
The Birmingham based band covers a wide range of music, from party and dance music to a wide range of covers and genres from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and current pop songs.
Their shows are described as “high energy and engaging” with the six member band lead by a vocalist who is very interactive with the audience.
LRAC reminds the public to bring a lawn chair, blanket and refreshment. There will be food catered by Fontastic Food Truck.
The event is free and open to anyone. Music for the People is sponsored by LRAC with funding from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
