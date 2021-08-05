Scouts honor Dr. Steve Isbell for his service during the pandemic

Volunteers and donors of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s Sequoyah District gathered July 27 at The Building in downtown Fort Payne to celebrate their fundraising success. They also took time to recognize Dr. Steve Isbell for his many years of community service in the medical field and especially the past 18 months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Isbell, a surgeon in Fort Payne, has practiced medicine for nearly 40 years.
“His caring and compassionate manner and reputation as an outstanding medical doctor have been a great asset to Fort Payne and DeKalb County as he has diligently served the medical needs of the citizens of the area,” said Bill Mitchell, who presented Isbell with the Sequoyah District’s “Heart of the Eagle” award. It is given in recognition of outstanding service to the community in various endeavors and awarded by the Boy Scouts to deserving individuals annually.
Mitchell is chairman of the local Sequoyah District, comprised of DeKalb and Cherokee Counties, which was the only district in the Council to reach their fundraising goal to date.
Steve Eberhart chaired the Friends of Scouting fundraising effort for the District and expressed his gratitude to the many donors that made the victory possible. The Greater Alabama Council serves 22 Counties in North Alabama and operates two summer camps for youth, Camp Sequoyah and Camp Comer.
Those interested in supporting scouting can go online at 1bsa.org or contact the District Executive, Tyler Powell, at (205) 612-9538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.