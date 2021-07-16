Bread of Life Ministry thanks Chen family of Chow King for food donation

On June 29, the Chen Family, owners of Chow King, provided all the food for the lunchtime meal at the Bread of Life Ministries in Fort Payne. Several members of Grace Presbyterian were invited to come to Chow King to fill up the to-go plates for sixty-five meals.
“What was astounding was that Allen and Mindy Chen kept insisting that they put more and more in the boxes,” John Mathieu, Bread of Life volunteer, said. “They truly provided a feast for all those who came to Bread of Life on the twenty-ninth of June. A huge thank you to the Chens and their generosity.”
According to the organization’s Facebook page, Bread of Life began around 2007 with a handful of individuals wanting to make a difference in the Fort Payne/DeKalb area by providing a meal for those in need. They have continued to be a place that provides help with much of our assistance coming from local volunteers, businesses and ministry organizations. While they currently provide meals three days a week, they have now opened up a warming station during extreme winter nights, a food pantry, a clothes closet and provide benevolence funding for extreme needs. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Bread-of-Life-Community-Ministries-488615504561884.
Chow King Buffet & Grill is located at 1509 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne.
