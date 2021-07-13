The Little River Arts Council and the Mentone Educational Resources Foundation (MERF) are sponsoring a “Follow Your Art” event on Saturday, September 4 at the MERF House walking track in Mentone. LRAC is currently accepting applications for vendors and looks forward to featuring a mix of established artists and newcomers.
The event will take place September 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pathway to Community beside the MERF House on Highway 117. Vendors will set up between 8-10 a.m. A limited number of spaces are available, and thanks to funding from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, there is no booth fee.
The community event will showcase art installations at the MERF walking track, which were funded by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama's Big Idea Grant.
The Little River Arts Council (originally the Mentone Area Arts Council) is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that enriches the quality of life for people in Mentone and neighboring communities. MERF enriches the learning and living of the community by identifying needs and coordinating resources.
To learn more, visit https://www.littleriverartscouncil.org/followyourart.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.