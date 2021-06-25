Former Sylvania teacher indicted on charges of inappropriate behavior

A former Sylvania teacher has been booked in the DeKalb County Jail after being indicted on 24 charges of inappropriate behavior with students.
Dustin Wade Dalton, 29, of Fort Payne, was indicted on the following: three counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of distributing obscene material, two counts of soliciting a sex act, two counts of child enticement, five counts of being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of first-degree sex abuse, one count of second-degree sex abuse, one count of attempted sexual abuse and one count of producing pornography with a minor and two counts of distributing obscene material.
Dalton was arrested in October 2020 on charges of enticing a child distributing obscene material. Local authorities also arrested his twin brother, who was a teacher in Fort Payne City Schools, the same week.
Dalton was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center Tuesday evening on a bond of $411,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.