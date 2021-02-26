Fort Payne Parks and Recreation will be offering adults ages 50+ a new way to stay fit.
Thanks to a remote pilot grant from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), they will offer the Walk With Ease (WWE) program in a remote setting to the Fort Payne community. Fort Payne Parks and Recreation is one of nine park and recreation agencies across the country to receive the remote pilot grant.
The WWE program, developed by the Arthritis Foundation, will be used to help provide residents with exercise activities safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, scientifically proven to help reduce pain and stiffness associated with arthritis, offers benefits for people managing other chronic conditions as well. Studies by the Thurston Arthritis Research Center and the Institute on Aging at the University of North Carolina have shown that WWE contributes to reduced pain, increased balance and strength, increased levels of physical activity and improved overall health. Together, NRPA and the CDC aim to reach more people living with arthritis and other chronic conditions to improve their levels of physical activity and quality of life through this trusted and measurable program administered by local parks and recreation.
“Sixty percent of adults in the United States suffer from one or more chronic conditions — including people who live right here in Fort Payne,” said Robin Brothers. “This grant from NRPA and the CDC allows us to help the older adults in our community, and adds a new way Fort Payne residents can work to achieve a healthy lifestyle.”
The program will be offered in a remote setting three times per week for six weeks by certified and trained instructors. The classes are ideally suited for anyone that is interested in a low-impact exercise program in their local community, especially those looking to manage their chronic condition. The program is scheduled to begin with an orientation on March 23rd, with the program running March 29th – May 7th. Participants will receive a Walk With Ease Book, a walking log, educational videos online and weekly check ins with instructors. For more information, call 256/844-6571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.