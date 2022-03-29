County Technology Center to offer new program

The DeKalb County Board of Education announced the introduction of a new program of study at the DeKalb County Technology Center during last week's board meeting.
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles said the Building Construction course is a multi-trade program consisting of construction, framing, plumbing and electrical skills.
"We are very excited about [the course] due to the need in our area," he said.
Following the work session, the board approved posing the Building Construction teacher job position.
The board also heard from DeKalb County Schools Chief of Staff Brian Thomas, head of the Policy Committee, who presented the various update proposals by the committee.
A topic of interest was the employment qualifications for CNP workers. Thomas said previous policy stated all applicants were required to have a high school diploma or GED.
However, upon further research, "we could find no requirement at the state or federal level that state that was something we were required to do," he said.
Thomas said in today's employment market, they have faced challenges hiring staff or even having enough applicants due to the qualification restricting individuals.
"The Policy Committee said, let's improve that and let the people who want to work for us and have the skills necessary to do the job do the job," he said.
The proposed change passed during the regularly scheduled meeting and went into effect last Thursday.
Thomas clarified all placements are made pending a background review, meeting suitability criteria and a negative, pre-employment drug screen.
"This does not apply to teachers, substitute teachers or paraprofessionals," he said.
The board also:
• approved the school system’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance for February 22 and March 3, 2022, bills and accounts.
• approved the early graduation of Jalyn Pendergrass of Geraldine High School.
• approved the following bid: District Aruba Switches - Howard Technology Solutions - $861,992.000 (Erate)
• approved the following retirements and resignations: Jennie Smith - CNP worker - Collinsville High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Chris Murdock - bus driver - Ruhama Jr. High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Ginger Hill - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Diane Church - itinerant ARI instructional coach - Plainview High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Darlene Mosley - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Debbie Busby - EL teacher - Collinsville High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Debra Bell - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Dennis Stiefel - auto mechanics teacher - DeKalb County Technology Center - retirement - 6/1/22, Lisa Bridgeman - Elementary Teacher - Plainview High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Janie Peppers-Sherrod - ARI Instructional Coach - Collinsville High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Leigh Anne Stalvey - elementary teacher - Ider High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Montye Thompson - itinerant speech language pathologist - Ider High School - retirement - 6/1/22, AnnaClayton - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - retirement - 6/1/22 and Robin Pair - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - retirement - 6/1/22
• approved the resignations of Jamie Bowman - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Plainview High School - resignation - 3/7/22, Traci Treadaway - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 3/31/22 and Ben Johnson - agriscience teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 6/13/22
• approved the leave of absence of Larry Odom - bus driver - Crossville High School - 1/26/22-3/25/22 (updated from 2/21/22-3/21/22), Brittany Sears - elementary teacher - Fyffe High School - 2/28/22-5/27/22, Pam Bryant - custodian - Crossville High School - 1/25/22-3/31/22, Nicole Stiefel - itinerant special education teacher - Fyffe Special Services Center - 3/14/22-4/11/22, Haley Harville-York - science teacher - Fyffe High School - 1/18/22-4/27/22 (extended from 4/3/22), Lora Smith - Pre-K teacher - Crossville Middle School - 3/8/22-4/14/22 and Tracy Martin - cosmetology instructor - DeKalb County Technology Center - 3/1/22-5/28/22
• approved the transfer of Bridgett Ott from principal at Ider High School to district instructional supervisor - school improvement and secondary curriculum 12-month (effective June 1, 2022).
• approved the support placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Tammy Richards - bus driver tech route - Crossville High School (2022-018)
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Shane Ingram - golf and Kaylynn Hulgan - softball - Valley Head High School
• approved the following Contracts: Paul Benefield (Amendment) - coaching duties; After-School Programs - Nicole Carroll - teacher - Sylvania High School - ARP, Leslie Day - bus driver - Valley Head High School - GEER, Dana Fox - tutor - Sylvania High School - ARP, Heather Headrick - tutor - Sylvania High School - ARP, Tracy Lawrence - literacy teacher - Fyffe High School - GEER; Homebound - Emily Bales - IDEA B, Tammy Taylor - IDEA B; Summer Program Site Director - Joey Haymon - Tech School - ARP, Whitney Whiteside - Plainview High School - ARP; Special Programs - IDEA B - Kris Courson - Sign Language Services, Jana Foshee - Assessments and Related Services, Madge Gower - Speech Language Assessments and Jeanie Green - Assessments and Related Services.
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- permission to place personnel pending board approval.
- recognized Julie Caminiti of Plainview High School for her efforts and achievements with the Yellow Hammer History Hunt.
- recognized Robert Hale, who recently received his ALSDE Mechanic Certification
- approved supporting qualifying BETA Clubs with their upcoming national convention in Nashville, Tennessee, with $1,500.
- approved to follow and adopt CIPA Compliance regulations on school cybersecurity.
- approved the full reimbursement to district bands for expenses lost to Musical Destinations Inc. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- approved the 2022 ELA Textbook Committee Local Adoption, recommending approving Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 6-12 ELA and the entire list of state-adopted textbooks and delaying K-5 ELA.
- approved to grant the Ider Volunteer Fire Department to remove a house located on the Ider High School grounds.
Lyles and board members took a moment to remember longtime school nurse Cheryl Wilborn who recently passed.
The board also congratulated Plainview High School Head Basketball Coach Robi Coker and the basketball team for their recent state championship.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 18, 2022, with a work session at 4:30 and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. at the AgriScience and Family Consumer Science Building at Collinsville High School.
