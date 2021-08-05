It is not too late to make plans to attend college this fall! There is still time to apply and register for classes at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC). Tuition at NACC is less than half the cost of four-year colleges and universities, and most classes at Northeast are guaranteed to transfer to four-year schools.
The cost of one semester’s tuition at most Alabama public four-year colleges and universities averages around $4,500, while students will pay just under $2,000 for tuition (12 hours) at Northeast. NACC students do not have to worry about courses not transferring smoothly to a four-year institution, either.
Through its articulation programs with Alabama’s public four-year colleges, Northeast offers an education gateway to most any career. Under this agreement, four-year colleges in the state are required by state legislations to accept designated courses taken at a two-year college within a major. This agreement assures a smooth transition in transferring to a public four-year college to complete a degree.
NACC President Dr. David Campbell speaks to the value of a Northeast education. “NACC courses cost less, whether it is an English, Mathematics, or Psychology course, but they are equal in quality to those offered at four-year colleges in Alabama,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Indeed, there are more than forty hours of courses in our core curriculum that automatically transfer to any four-year college in Alabama, whether it is Auburn University, the University of Alabama, Jacksonville State University, Birmingham Southern University, or the University of Alabama in Huntsville - just to name a few. Universities cannot by law refuse to transfer these courses as long as students make a C or better in the course.”
Students at Northeast have been able to use the college’s core curriculum to pursue most any kind of career that is available. The STARS (Statewide Articulation Reporting System) program guide lists all possible career majors that can be started at Northeast and includes everything from advertising to wildlife sciences.
NACC is well known for providing one of the greatest educational values, offering low tuition and high-quality programs of study. Our programs place students on the pathway to success in any career. Choosing a career that corresponds with a student’s skills and interests will provide the best chance at achieving career satisfaction. Our College and Career Planning Center provides both career and transfer advising, ensuring the transfer process is as smooth as possible for students.
College and Career Planning Center Director Sherry Whitten shared the latest example of why students should begin at NACC. “We see the benefits of students having a STARS Guide all the time. For example, this week, a four-year institution told a recent NACC graduate that she needed two additional classes. We were able to show her STARS Guide requirements. We reminded everyone involved that the STARS Guide is a state-wide articulation agreement between our community colleges and the four-year public institutions,” Whitten explained.
She continued, “The issue was resolved, and the student immediately received credit. Why would you begin your post-secondary education anywhere else? We are here to help each step of the way while saving you time and money.”
Holly Williams is NACC’s Career/Transfer Advisor, and she is familiar with the programs at state universities and colleges. She can provide our transfer students with excellent guidance during their transition. Contact Holly today at willamsh@nacc.edu to discuss your transfer process.
We encourage our students at NACC to complete a STARS Guide early to make sure it is followed when selecting courses. If a student changes his/her major, a new STARS Guide will need to be completed. We are here to assist students with completing the STARS Guide and encourage our students to contact us. Students interested in transferring to a university after completing goals here at NACC are, also, encouraged to contact us for assistance with the transfer process. Our goal is for our students to be educated, prepared and to make the transfer process as smooth as possible.
Courses are now back on campus for the Fall Semester for students looking for a traditional college experience! Fall semester courses begin on Wednesday, August 25th. Students may register for classes now until Thursday, August 26th.
NACC also offers flexible scheduling options to meet your needs! Take advantage of expanded online courses and degree programs, as well as hybrid courses (part online and part in-person). New mini terms are available for select courses, allowing students to complete the course in just over seven weeks.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.