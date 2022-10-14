Canyon Center to host NASA official returning U.S. to the moon

The JSU Little River Canyon Field School will host a special presentation “Returning to the Moon: An Evening with Lisa Watson-Morgan”, on October 20, from 5:30-8 p.m. A reception is planned from 5:30-6:00 p.m., followed by her presentation from 6-7 p.m. and stargazing from 7-8 p.m.
Watson-Morgan, a Huntsville resident, is a three-decade veteran of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
She is the program manager for NASA’s Human Landing System (HLS), tasked with rapid development of the lander that will safely carry the first woman and the next man to the Moon’s surface in 2024. That voyage, a critical milestone in NASA’s bold new Artemis Program, will pave the way for a long-term human presence on the Moon by 2028.
Humankind last set foot on its celestial neighbor in 1972 because of a push to rein in federal spending. Few imagined it would take 51 years before another trip with a live crew would be attempted.
Watson-Morgan is expected to talk about the Artemis III plan to land at the south polar region and have two astronauts exploring the surface of the Moon for about one week to perform a variety of scientific observations, including sampling of water ice.
Literally going where no one has gone before, several permanently shadowed regions on the dark side of the moon could be reached by short forays of three to nine miles, well within the range of a pre-positioned unpressurized rover that can be controlled remotely. The other astronauts will stay on board the Orion in orbit.
NASA elected to have the HLS designed and developed by commercial vendors like Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The Artemis program involves three partner agencies: the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
Watson-Morgan’s father was a graphic illustrator at Marshall Space Flight Center in the 1960s around the time Wernher von Braun ran the center, and her father’s illustrations hang on her office walls today.
The Artemis III mission is expected to yield new science and material resources – and leverage the Moon as a proving ground for future Mars missions.
