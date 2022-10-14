Canyon Center to host NASA official returning U.S. to the moon

On October 20, from 5:30-8 p.m., the JSU Little River Canyon Field School will host a special presentation “Returning to the Moon: An Evening with Lisa Watson-Morgan”, on October 20, from 5:30-8 p.m. A reception is planned from 5:30-6:00 p.m., followed by her presentation from 6-7 p.m. and stargazing from 7-8 p.m.

Watson-Morgan, a Huntsville resident, is a three-decade veteran of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

