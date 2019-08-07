The ranking was based on employer inventory of practices and an anonymous survey of employees, who were asked to agree or disagree with dozens of statements about the firm, teamwork and their individual experience at the firm. For 10 consecutive years, Edward Jones has ranked in the top two Best Places to Work in Alabama.
Business Alabama Magazine teamed up with the Best Companies Group of Harrisburg, Pa., to rank the state's top 22 employers. Companies named Best Workplaces in Alabama for 2019 were divided into 13 small/medium companies and nine large companies by the number of people they employ in Alabama.
Edward Jones has 163 branches across Alabama. The firm is growing, adding branches and seeking new financial advisors who are interested in operating an entrepreneurial office with the support and benefits of one of the oldest and largest firms in the industry.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. Visit our website at edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
